Traffic lights needed to deal with 'speeding issues' near Offaly school

Speeding traffic is a huge issue on a road near an Offaly school according to Offaly Fianna Fail councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick.

Cllr Fitzpatrick this week has raised the issue of speeds at Kilmalogue Portarlington with the roads section of Offaly County Council and is now seeking action on the installation of traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing to reduce the speed and make safe the crossing.

Cllr Fitzpatrick pointed out that the road is close to Colaiste Iosagain Secondary School, attended by some 1,100 students.

Local residents and parents of children attending the school and indeed the parents' council of the school are all very concerned about safety at this very busy location on the R420 route.

Cllr Fitzpatrick went on to say the traffic lights located on Patrick Street could be relocated to this junction as the boy's school is now closed.

"Along with this, a raised pedestrian crossing needs to be put in place to slow down the traffic and this would greatly support a

safer crossing for all pedestrians," he added.

"I will be strongly following up on this issue with Offaly County Council to provide the safety measures required to ensure nobody is seriously injured or killed at this junction," he concluded.