Infant and man in 70s killed in two separate accidents on country's roads

An infant child and a man in his 70s were tragically killed in separate road accidents on the country's yesterday.

The male infant child died after an accident in Limerick while the man in his 70 died following a two vehicle collision in Limerick.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at approximately 2pm on Friday at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, County Limerick.

A male infant child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition while a female driver in her early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. Another female driver in her late 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The male infant child has since passed away. The female in her 20s remains in a serious condition.

The road remains closed with diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling at approximately 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, County Limerick, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have Dashcam Footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí also attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a car that occurred at approximately 5pm on Friday on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, County Galway.

A male in his 70s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. A post mortem is due to take place at a later date. No further injuries were reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene. The road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as well as any motorists travelling on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, County Galway at approximately 5pm who may have Dashcam Footage to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.