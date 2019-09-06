Woman seriously injured after being hit by truck in Edenderry

A woman in her 30s has sustained "serious but non-life threatening injuries" after an accident involving a truck and a pedestrian in Edenderry, gardaí have said.

The woman was struck by the truck on the Carrick Road in the town close to the junction with JKL Street.

The accident happened shortly after 1pm on Friday, September 6.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed to traffic by gardaí for more than two hours.

The woman was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with serious non-life threating injuries, according to gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.