WATCH: Offaly man's emotional plea for suicide drop-in centre after tragic week

An Offaly man has made an emotional plea for support for a drop-in centre for those suffering from mental health issues in Tullamore.

His call comes following the passing of a young woman by suicide in the town earlier this week.

Aaron Ryan took to Facebook to appeal to the public, businesses, suicide groups and charities and local media for help to make a drop-in centre a reality in Tullamore.

The SOSAD suicide prevention centre closed in Tullamore earlier this year much to the dismay of locals. A group have now started MiLife, a foundation aiming to open a drop-in centre, help those suffering from mental health issues and raise much-needed suicide awareness in the county and beyond.

"I'm an emotional wreck right now. I hope somebody can come to us and help MiLife. We are here to help and support and advise."

"We have helped so many people. People you don't even know about. We dedicate our time to help, but we need a drop-in centre; we need a room to be there permanently. We can provide a service that this town badly needs."

"There is no shame in admitting something is wrong. We are always here to listen and we will get you help. Hopefully, we can get a proper structure to our town again. We have lost too many loved ones, friends and family members. All we are left with is broken hearts."

"So please share this on to every page possible: Pieta house, Samaritans, SOS, Living Links, Aware, radio stations, newspapers and hopefully MiLife can get what it needs."

"Please stay safe and if you need help, please mail me or one of our team and we will arrange to meet you and get the help you need. Never battle alone," Aaron concluded.

You can donate or find out more about MiLife and Aaron's fundraiser here.

The group are also hosting an event on abuse on September 11 in the Central Hotel, Tullamore, with William Gorry from the RISN.