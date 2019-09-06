Tullamore shoppers offered free parking to boost business

Tullamore shoppers are being offered free parking in order to "bring business back into the centre of the town."

Tullamore Municipal District is giving one-hour free parking in the Texas Car Park, Tullamore from today, Friday, September 6, until works are completed on William Street.

This initiative is in conjunction with the traders of Tullamore who are planning an in-premises advertising campaign to remind the public of the close proximity of Texas Car Park to William Street.