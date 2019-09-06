Tickets for Electric Picnic 2020 go on sale on Saturday

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster, this Saturday at 9am.

Organisers are urging Picnickers to get their tickets in plenty of time to avoid disappointment as tickets for last year’s music and arts festival were snapped up in record time.

Once again we are offering the Loyalty Scheme tickets to our loyal followers as well as a three-stage instalment plan. To be eligible for a discount, you will need to prove you’ve been before and in return you’ll get the discount code. For those of you who missed out on online registration for the EP Loyalty Scheme, you can still avail of the loyalty discount by bringing your previous festival wristbands to a Ticketmaster kiosk.

If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket will cost €170, if you've been once or twice a ticket will cost €190 and if you haven't been before an early bird ticket will cost you €210.

Family weekend camping tickets will also be on sale on Saturday. Campervan tickets and Early Entry passes will be available to buy but must be purchased in addition to your weekend festival ticket. Our ever-popular instalment plan is also back! You can purchase your tickets and pay in three installments to break up the cost, the payments are due on September 7, November 4 and December 2 2019.

Please note that tickets are subject to availability.

The loyalty scheme (and use of discount codes) will end at Midnight Sunday, September 30, or in the event of a sell-out of the allocation, whichever comes first. A discount code or request for a discount code does not guarantee a ticket purchase and tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis.

Electric Picnic is a STRICTLY OVER 18s event, with the exception of children aged 12 and under who must be accompanied at all times by an adult. For more information on our age policy, check out our website.

So for information on 2020 ticket prices, instalment plans and claiming your discount code please visit www.electricpicnic.ie. Don’t miss out on the early opportunity to get your tickets!