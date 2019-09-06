Edenderry main street to close for Cannonball Run event this Sunday

Offaly County Council has announced an emergency road closure for the Cannonball Run in Edenderry this weekend.

JKL Street, running from the junction/roundabout at the Canal Harbour and past the top of O’Connell Square, will be closed from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, September 8.

Access to O’Connell Square will also be closed during these times and no parking will be permitted within O’Connell Square after 2pm on Sunday.

The closure is necessary to protect pedestrians while facilitating the staging of the finish of the Cannonball Run in the town of Edenderry.

Local traffic diversions will be in place.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to roads users.