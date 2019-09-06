Offaly choir to perform on RTE Late Late Show tonight

The HSE Tullamore Staff Choir will feature on the first RTE Late Late Show of the season this Friday evening, September 6.

"We will be taking part in the opening parade for the official launch of National Services Day Ireland on this Friday's RTÉ Late Late Show as it returns to our screens," they announced.

The choir will be singing “To Whom It Concerns” and have urged locals to tune in for their prime time debut.

The choir has earned huge plaudits over the last few years by singing regularly for patients in Tullamore Hospital and for lending their considerable talent to a number of worthy causes.

The RTE Late Late Show airs this Friday evening at 9.30pm on RTE One.