Tullamore hairdresser wins top award and now goes to prestigious London finals

A Tullamore hairdresser has won a top hairdressing award and will now take part in the prestigious Wella Professionals TrendVision Award 2019 UK & Ireland Final

Eve Leva, from BUUHUU Hair and Blonde Specialist, is one of the talented Ireland finalists in the Runway category.

The competition started with hundreds of photographic entries, showcasing the competitor’s creative hairdressing skills. Eve Leva then joined the shortlist of finalists who were selected to present their look at the TrendVision Award Ireland Heat.

Now Eve Leva is among the 14 Irish finalists who will go on to compete at the TrendVision Award UK & Ireland Final, held on September 30 at The Roundhouse, Camden, London.

The winners of the two international categories (Color Artist of the Year and Creative Artist of the Year) will then go on to the International TrendVision Award Creative Retreat, taking place in Seville, Spain, in 2020. In addition, the gold winners of the Male Grooming and Runway categories will be in with a chance of also joining the Creative Retreat, with ten winners chosen globally to attend. All winners will now experience exclusive mentoring with some of Wella’s leading hairdressing icons to help prepare them for the UK & Ireland final.

At the Ireland Heat, the finalists presented their models in a bid to be recognised as the next big name in Irish hairdressing. Fortunately, Eve Leva has been recognised as one of the most talented hairdressers in the country.

The UK & Ireland final will attract the best of Irish and British hairdressing. The star-studded event with cocktail reception and dinner will feature incredible hair shows from some of the worlds most talented hair artists. If Eve Leva wins her category, she will then embark on a money-can’t-buy mentoring retreat at the international event in Seville, Spain with face-to-face mentoring from global hairdressing icons.

A wide range of highly acclaimed hairdressing experts judged the Ireland Heat, and said the standards have been incredibly impressive.

“The TrendVision Award Ireland Heat has been exceptional, with some of the greatest talent in Irish hairdressing showcasing their work. Eve Leva should be recognised for this incredible achievement; getting to this stage has not been easy. The next step is the final, which I wish all the contestants the very best of luck,” said Edward Darley from Sassoon

To book an appointment with Eve Leva from BUUHUU Hair and Blonde Specialist, Unit 1, Lower Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly please call (057) 932 7954.