Phones, car keys, wallets and passports among hundreds of items left behind at Electric Picnic

There are plenty of honest people out there, and the proof is a visit to the Electric Picnic Lost & Found depot in Stradbally.

Hundreds of items are still waiting for their owners, all handed in by people who found them during the festival last weekend.

They include phones, wallets, purses, sets of keys, bags, watches, pairs of glasses and passports.

The Lost and Found is run by a dozen local volunteers who do it for the joy of helping people reunite with their property. First stationed at a cabin in the Jimi Hendrix campsite, they have relocated to a unit at the St Vincent de Paul shop on Main Street.

Every item has been carefully catalogued, and every text they get from people is also logged, with almost 1,000 items each in the Lost and the Found catalogues.

"We have even had people come in for the wallets and the money was still in them. People are very honest," said Carmel Dillon, co-ordinator.

Many keys are also waiting for their owners, see below photo.

The secure depot is at the St Vincent de Paul shop on Main Street in Stradbally.

To contact the volunteers with queries, send a text to 085 8596279 detailing your lost item, or call into the depot.

Donations are welcomed, to cover the cost of posting items back to their owners.