Offaly people asked to help finance new houses in the county

Propertybridges.com, Ireland's new Peer to Peer lender to the property development marketplace is about to launch it's first new housing development loans on the platform for the Offaly area.

PropertyBridges.com is a new way to help finance the development of much-needed new homes in your area, through the concept of peer to peer financing which is gaining in popularity worldwide and now in Ireland.

PropertyBridges.com plan is to lend across the country to 100-plus new housing development projects, totalling over €100m in lending with the support of over 10,000 Irish citizens lending on the platform in the next three years.

Lenders can lend into each loan from as little as €500 up to €100,000 or more and will return on average approx. 8%+. The public's money will work alongside and in conjunction with institutional and private investment funds. The average loan size to construction firms and developers will be approximately €1.1m.

PropertyBridges.com are looking to fund several new housing development projects in the Offaly area this year including the soon to come building of 12 new homes in a well-located town in Offaly.

The houses will be built by a well known local construction company, 2/3 bedroom homes all with“A-rated” energy efficiency with air to water heating. Local authority and regional agencies in Offaly are looking at a percentage of these new homes as part of their social housing build requirements.

"Yes, the people of Offaly can support this loan, get new houses built in their area and at the same time make an attractive return for themselves on their investment. As little as €500 or as much as €100k can get you involved and returns of approx. 8% APR can be expected," a spokesperson said.

More details on www.propertybridges.com/offerings/browse