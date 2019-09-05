TRAFFIC NEWS: Tullamore to see increased traffic for National Ploughing Championships as major route goes through town

The full traffic plan (outlined below) has been announced for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships which is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.

Although the event is not in the town this year, Tullamore is still set to see an increase in traffic as it is on one of the major routes for the event.

Tullamore is on the green route which is as follows.

YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE FULL TRAFFIC PLAN FOR THE NATIONAL PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS HERE

GREEN ROUTE

Traffic travelling from Galway/West

• Traffic travelling from the West will exit M6 at Junction 5 and travel the N52 to Tullamore.

• Traffic will travel on the N52 to the Clonminch roundabout taking the first exit onto the N80, signposted Portlaoise/Mountmellick.

• Traffic will travel through Mountmellick towards Emo on the R422.

• Traffic will continue through Emo to New Inn Cross roundabout at Finline Furniture and turn left onto the R445, signposted Vicarstown.

• Traffic will continue past The Gandon Inn and take the second exit off the roundabout, following the signs for Vicarstown R422.

• Traffic will continue to Vicarstown, taking caution over the bridge, and continue along the R427 to the Cloney Cross Roads T-Junction with the R417.

• Traffic will then turning right and travel towards Kilberry as far as Bert Cross.

• At Bert Cross traffic will turn left onto the L8067 and continue to Russlestown Cross.

• Traffic will turn right at Russlestown Cross towards Athy.

• At the roundabout in Athy take the first exit, signposted Ballitore N78.

• Traffic will travel towards Ballitore/Timolin and turn right onto the Castledermot Road, R448.

• Traffic will continue through Castledermot and turn left at O’Neill’s Public House for Tullow.

• Traffic will continue through Killerrig Cross to Bohernabeakey T-Junction, turning right for Grangeford.

• At Grangeford T-Junction traffic will turn right and then left and travel to Rathoe.

• Traffic will travel through Rathoe and will continue towards Carlow Precast turning right onto the N80 and will be directed towards the event site.

Parking: Patrons on the Green Route will be directed to the designated Green Car Park on the right hand side.