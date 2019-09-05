Intrepid Offaly gardai to take to the skies to raise funds for children's charity

A group of intrepid gardai from Offaly will take to the skies in the coming weeks to raise funds for a very worthy cause.

The gardai, who are based across the county, are all members of Community Policing Units and will be participating in sky dives at Clonbollogue.

They are raising funds individually for The Jack and Jill Foundation and on Friday, September 6 there will be coffee morning at St Mary's Parish Centre Tullamore, Benburb Street where you can go along and support them.

The gardai taking the plunge are.

Sergeant David Scahill - Tullamore

Garda Paul Mullen - Tullamore

Garda Andrew Dolan - Tullamore

Garda Clare Comerford - Tullamore

Garda Niamh Conroy - Tullamore

Garda Grace Heffernan - Birr

Sergeant Graham Kavanagh - Portlaoise