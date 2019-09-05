Man arrested after Offaly house burglary

A man has appeared in court in connection with the burglary of a house in Edenderry earlier this week.

Gardaí investigating a burglary at a house on Fr Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry on Wednesday, September 3, made an arrest a matter of hours after the incident.

A number of items of property were taken and the house was ransacked.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and appeared before Tullamore District Court on Thursday morning, September 4.

Investigations are ongoing.