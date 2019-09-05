Man arrested after Offaly house burglary
Man arrested after Offaly house burglary
A man has appeared in court in connection with the burglary of a house in Edenderry earlier this week.
Gardaí investigating a burglary at a house on Fr Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry on Wednesday, September 3, made an arrest a matter of hours after the incident.
A number of items of property were taken and the house was ransacked.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and appeared before Tullamore District Court on Thursday morning, September 4.
Investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on