Offaly primary school student raises €3,000 for five charities

An Edenderry schoolgirl has been hailed as "a brilliant young lady" after she raised more than €3,000 for five charities, including the locally run Ken Smollen Food Appeal.

Scoil Bhride student Lexie Delaney ran the Vincent Delaney Memorial weekend and an online Facebook fundraiser in order to help the growing homelessness crisis in the country.

She has pledged to use the money to help the Ken Smollen Food Appeal, run by Offaly County Councillor Ken Smollen, the North Dublin Bay Housing Crisis, Dublin Homeless Awareness, Inner City Helping Homeless and Feed Our Homeless.

"Thanks a million to everyone who kindly donated from all over the world, we are so grateful," proud mother Lillian Delaney said.

Lexie also thanked the people from all over the world who donated while Ken Smollen expressed his appreciation on social media.

Earlier this year, Lexie received an invite to meet the Lord Mayor of Dublin at the Mansion House in recognition of the charity work she undertakes for Dublin Bay Housing Crisis, amongst others.