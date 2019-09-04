Seven Offaly students in the running to be named 'Ireland's Best Dressed Debutante 2019'
Seven Offaly students are in the running to be crowned Ireland's Best Dressed Debutante 2019 with one of them nominated twice.
Kiah Worgan and Ben Connolly were photographed at the Colaiste Choilm Graduation, Caoimhe Martin and Samuel Denehan were pictured at the Oaklands CC Graduation, Sean McRedmond and Timi Oyewo were pictured at the St Mary's Secondary School Graduation while Kiah Worgan, for a second time, and Stephen Lauder were pictured at the Sacred Heart School Graduation.
The poll is being run by Debs Ireland.
You can vote for Kiah by clicking here and here
You can vote for Ben by clicking here
You can vote for Caoimhe by clicking here
You can vote for Samuel by clicking here
You can vote for Sean by clicking here
You can vote for Timi by clicking here
You can vote for Stephen by clicking here
Kiah Worgan 1
Kiah Worgan 2
Ben Connolly
Caoimhe Martin
Samuel Denehan
Sean McRedmond
Timi Oyewo
Stephen Lauder
