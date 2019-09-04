Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction

Bord na Mona is set to auction off a collection of tractors and farm machinery later this month.

55 tractors are among the 200 lots, along with excavators, dozers, tyres and trailers.

The auction takes place at the premises of Bord na Móna, Blackwater, Co. Offaly, N37 YK37, Ireland at 11am on September 14.

It is run by Wilson's Auctioneers and online bidding is available. The auction is open to the public.

The above 1989 Ford 8210 4WD Tractor c/w Dual Wheels, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, Fine Spline P.T.O is among the lots. See more below: