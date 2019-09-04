TD says Garda restructuring may cause more problems in Offaly

Independent TD Carol Nolan has expressed serious concern around the Garda Síochána restructuring proposals put forward by Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as concerns continue to mount that the proposals for a new ‘Eastern Division’ will permanently align Offaly and Laois with Counties Kildare, Wicklow, Meath/Westmeath.

“It strikes me as very poor timing to be considering the single biggest garda restructuring plan since the foundation of the State at a time when existing garda resource levels are stretched to capacity," Deputy Nolan said.

"To my mind, and indeed to the minds of many ordinary rank and file members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), these proposals need to be urgently reconsidered."

"It was only in April that I had to highlight there had been an almost two-thirds reduction in the number of Probationer Garda allocated for Laois-Offaly from 2017-2018."

"This was after the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, confirmed to me that the most recent Divisional Allocation numbers from 2015 to the end of 2018 showed that Laois-Offaly was allocated a paltry 86 Probationer Garda from a total of 2,146 assigned nationally," she added.

"How is that situation going to be improved if we actually expand the geographical size of the area for the gardai to cover?"

"How is that going to benefit people in Offaly and Laois who are already crying out for a more visible garda presence?"

"These are the kind of questions we need immediate answers to before any kind of permanent changes take effect,” concluded Deputy Nolan.