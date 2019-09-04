Work begins on €150m energy storage facility in Offaly

Work has begun this week on two huge energy storage projects in Offaly.

Lumcloon Energy Ltd received planning permission for alterations to energy storage facilities on their sites in Lumcloon, Cloghan and Shannonbridge, marking the beginning of a €150m investment which will make the sites some of the largest facilities of that type in Europe.

120 jobs will be created through the construction phase. 20 jobs will be sustained once construction has been completed.

The plants, which are a partnership between Lumcloon Energy and South Korean energy company, Hanwha Energy Corporation (HEC), will be used to store energy created through Ireland's growing renewable energy suppliers. That stored power can then be re-distributed onto the grid from the sites in Offaly.

The first application gave permission to the company to make alterations to the development of an energy storage facility designed to provide 110mw of system support services to the electricity grid at Lumcloon. These alterations are in lieu of previous ones granted by Offaly County Council.

The proposed alterations consist of a 6,200 sq. metre open area battery energy storage system compound containing battery and control system enclosures. This is in lieu of the previously approved 4,536 sq. metre single-storey main building.

The project will also see alterations to the approved switchyard containing the proposed 110kV substation which will include a connection to the existing electricity network, an increase in the size of the control building from 200 sq. metres to 375 sq. metres and the provision of a diesel generator and transformer.

The plans also include an increase in size from 100 sq. metres to 630 sq. metres of a switchgear building and the provision of 110kV transformer in lieu of the previously granted MV substation.

This permission was granted with five conditions.

The same company has also been granted permission for a similar development at their site in Shannonbridge. This will electrically connect to the existing Shannonbridge substation located to the west of the original facility.

This permission was granted with six attached conditions.