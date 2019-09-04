Offaly hurling and football managers officially ratified for 2020

John Maughan and Michael Fennelly are officially the Offaly senior football and hurling managers respectively for the new 2020 season.

The appointments were ratified by Offaly County Board on Tuesday evening.

Maughan has been retained as football manager for a second season after keeping Offaly in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League and leading the county to two All-Ireland qualfier wins in 2019.

Kilkenny great Fennelly has been officially confirmed as senior hurling boss and will take charge for his first term in 2020. He won eight All-Ireland titles as a player and has a raft of qualification in sports science, nutrition and leadership.

The county's hurlers are at a low ebb and will compete in Division 2A of the Allianz League and the Christy Ring Cup at championship stage in 2020.