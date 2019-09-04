Offaly's new GAA jersey is an absolute work of art

The new Offaly jersey for the 2020 season last released on Tuesday evening and it is a belter.

The new shirt retains Offaly's longstanding sponsor Carroll's of Tullamore and incorporates strong colour blocks on both sleeves.

The yellow band on the bottom of the strip uses a small gradient in a modern twist but overall the jersey is seen as a return to tradition and a hark back to Faithful shirts of the 70s and 80s.

The back collar is printed with Esto Fidelis or 'Be Faithful' and we are ready to follow both our hurlers and footballers in this kit next season.

The goalkeeper's jersey below is equally stunning:

The strips were unveiled on the same night as John Maughan was re-appointed for another year as football manager and Michael Fennelly was officially ratified as the new senior hurling boss.