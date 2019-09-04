End of an era as Offaly shopkeeper retires after 56 years

It was the end of an era in an Offaly village recently as a local shopkeeper retired after an incredible 56 years.

Iris Peavoy has been in the shop in Kinnity since 1963 up to her retirement last week.

A street party was held to mark the occasion and the tributes were led by her son John on Instagram.

Mrs Peavoy is well known across the country after this interview with her posted on Ronan Kelly's Ireland achieved almost 170,000 views. It's well worth watching again if you haven't seen it before.