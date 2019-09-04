End of an era as Offaly shopkeeper retires after 56 years
End of an era as Offaly shopkeeper retires after 56 years
It was the end of an era in an Offaly village recently as a local shopkeeper retired after an incredible 56 years.
Iris Peavoy has been in the shop in Kinnity since 1963 up to her retirement last week.
A street party was held to mark the occasion and the tributes were led by her son John on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
End of an era. Mother retires this evening after 56 years in the shop in Kinnitty. Huge thanks to all her friends from many years who surprised her with a mini street-party of tea and cake this evening to mark the occasion! And a very special thanks to Kieran, Chris and Sean for organizing everything! Emotional times for all concerned. #retirement #community #kinnitty #ireland #friends #neighbours #offaly #ruralireland
Mrs Peavoy is well known across the country after this interview with her posted on Ronan Kelly's Ireland achieved almost 170,000 views. It's well worth watching again if you haven't seen it before.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on