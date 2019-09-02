Offaly man's walk raises €1,300 for suicide charity

Offaly man Ray Larkin has thanked those who donated to his fundraising effort for Aware earlier this year.

Larkin organised a mass and walk last April in Killina and managed to raise €1,300 for the suicide and mental health charity.

"I would like to thank Fr Martin for the beautiful mass and everyone who helped in any way to make the mass so very special, Ray said.

"Heartfelt thanks to everyone who travelled a long distance to be there. Thanks so much to everyone who helped with the catering after the mass and walk and all who baked and brought food and all who sponsored food for the catering. Sincere thanks also to all who made donations to the fund for Aware."

"A special word of thanks to all my sponsors without them the day would not have been possible. I am so proud to have been able to present a cheque in the sum of €1,301 to Aware," Ray added.

"All the support I received to date has encouraged me to fulfil my dream of doing the Camino walk. I plan to do the Camino walk in September. In the next few months, I will be promoting suicide awareness in different locations Thank you for your continued support," Ray concluded.