Offaly country star to rock the Ploughing stage in Carlow

Young country star Alex Roe is returning to the main stage at the National Ploughing Championships for the second year in a row.

The Clara man, who had the distinction of knocking American country legend Billy Ray Cyrus off the #1 spot on the Irish country chart earlier this summer, made such an impact at last year's event in Tullamore, that it brought an invitation to take his 'Roe Show' to Carlow this year.

"I'm delighted to be back on the Main Stage on the Wednesday of this year's Ploughing, September 18, I think that is. Last year was my first time to take part, and it was a really great experience."

"Obviously there's always been a very close connection between country music and the farming community, so it's a very easy mix. I remember last year, even though the weather was a bit hard to figure out, let's say, everybody was still in such good form. And that was everybody from Margaret and her team who were organising everything, to all of the artists, and all of the dancers and fans who were there. I think had dancers in all kinds of downpours, so we did, it was class to see."

As well as gaining some notoriety as a result of his latest single, In The Middle, dethroning Mr Achy Breaky Heart Billy Ray not so long ago, Roe is also in the news because he has his own solo concert, Alex Roe & Friends, coming up soon.

"Yeah, that's another big date in the diary for me and I'm really excited about it. It's happening in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 6, and I'm going to be joined by some excellent country performers on the night. We have the amazing lads in the Ryan Turner Band backing everyone first of all."

"Then we have the wonderful Aoife McDonagh coming all the way over from Sligo, where she presents The Country Jamboree on Ocean FM, and keeping her company in the car will be her colleague on the station, Paul Kelly, who's always a big hit. David Kiernan will be joining us too, as will Sabrina Fallon who is just one of the best all-round entertainers on the country scene at the moment."

"And we'll have Colin Kenny too, who's making a big name for himself as a songwriter as well as a singer. So I'll have my work cut out for me when it's finally my turn after all of them. When the concert is over then, Donie O will be playing in the Furlong Bar, so it's definitely going to be a night that's packed with music from start to finish."

The concert takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 6. Tickets are on sale now from hotel reception. Alex will be joined by Aoife McDonagh, Paul Kelly, David Keirnan, Sabrina Fallon, Colin Kenny, and Donie O, with all artists backed by the Ryan Turner Band. M.C. for the night is Kevin Lalor Fitzpatrick from Midlands 103.