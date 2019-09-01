Driver facing potential massive fine after being caught almost 100kph over speed limit on N7
A driver is facing a fine of potentially up to €5,000 after being caught almost 100kph over the speed limit on the N7.
The driver was clocked at 173kph on a stretch of the N7 where, due to ongoing road works, the speed limit is 80kph.
The driver was arrested and charged.
This driver ended up speeding their way to a potential disqualification! Naas RPU detected this driver doing 173km/h through the N7 road works where the speed limit is 80km/h. Arrested and Charged with Dangerous Driving-penalty is a fine up to €5000 and 2 year Disqualification pic.twitter.com/4M5yh2RQlO— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 31, 2019
