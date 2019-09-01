Busy road linking two Offaly towns to close this week for works

A busy road linking two Offaly two will be closed for works this week.

The R356 Banagher to Cloghan road will be closed from Monday, September 2 for a period of five days to facilitate road improvement works. Local traffic diversions will be in place.

These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads.

A map of the proposed road closure can be viewed on the council’s website, www.offaly.ie.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.