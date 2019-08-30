Two businesses recognised for 40 years service in Tullamore

Tullamore Chamber of Commerce has recognised two families after they surpassed 40 years in business in Tullamore this summer.

Earlier this summer, the chamber presented the business owners with framed certificates in recognition of their longevity in the town.

The first is the famous Joe Lee's Pub on Church Street. John Lee was presented with the certificate on behalf of his family who have served pints and played host to many an occasion over their 40 years.

The pub remains as popular as ever with regulars and is looking forward to reaching its half-century.

Also recognised was CR Tormey & Sons Butchers on Bridge Street.

Their certificate marked 40 years in business in Tullamore but the family business dates back further to 1943 when it was opened in Mullingar.

The family, in fact, celebrated 75 years in business in late 2018.