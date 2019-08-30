Offaly parents 'distressed' over new childminder rules - councillor

One Offaly county councillor has said he has received "numerous distressed and frustrated calls, texts and emails from concerned working parents" since Minister for Children Katherine Zappone announced new childminders' policy this week.

The Minister for Children is proposing that all childminders will be registered with Tusla and that they will do courses and be open to inspection from Tusla inspectors.

"Does she seriously think that the childminders who are taking children into their homes to mind them will jump at this? Does she really believe that people will continue to mind children in their homes and open their homes up to checks from all sorts of inspectors?" Cllr John Leahy queried.

"I can tell you that working parents on the ground are only too glad to avail of the services of someone they trust in. Minister Zappone will drive many of the childminders who are currently operating out of business as they will have no desire to do courses, incur further cost and to leave themselves open to inspectors in their homes."

"By all means the Minister should look at ways of putting in place childcare facilities but she is barking up the wrong tree here. The Minister says that the government will not be looking at arrangements families have with relatives but if this goes through it’s only a matter of time before they are sending grandparents off to do courses and to be inspecting them minding their grandchildren," John claimed.

"You would think that the government would have much more pressing issues to be dealing with. The Minister and the State would do well to keep their noses out of something which has worked for years. I for one will be communicating this directly to the Minister," he concluded.







