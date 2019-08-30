'Not good enough' - Councillor slams county's cut of CLÁR funding

Offaly councillor John Leahy has slammed Offaly's allocation under the latest round of CLÁR funding as "not good enough."

The funding has been made available under the Government’s CLÁR Programme, which funds small infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered high levels of rural depopulation.

Killavilla Community Centre will receive €27,000 to widen and resurface their carpark while Croghan National School will get €28,350 for a playground redevelopment.

Cllr. Leahy said: "While I, of course, welcome the funding for projects in Killavilla and Croghan, I am deeply disappointed that on a whole, we as a county secured less than 2% of the total funding available."

"Many projects which had submitted applications for funding have been left high and dry. We will no doubt hear from Fine Gael public representatives that this is fantastic news but to me, it is a damning indictment on such politicians in Offaly, that they could only secure less than 2% of the total funding available. Offaly should have been able to secure a bigger slice of the cake," Cllr Leahy continued.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, allocated the funding of €3.8 million for in rural schools and communities across the country earlier this week.



Minister Ring said: “Last month I announced CLÁR funding of over €1.4 million in respect of 50 projects for First Response Support and Mobility and Cancer Care Transport. I am delighted to announce further funding under the 2019 CLÁR Programme of over €3.8 million which will benefit 104 communities in CLÁR areas. This is all being made possible through the Government’s investment under Project Ireland 2040."



“Since I reintroduced the CLÁR Programme in 2016, it has provided funding to over 1,300 projects throughout the country under various measures. The value of this support for disadvantaged rural communities is clear to see from the level of applications under the 2019 CLÁR programme.”