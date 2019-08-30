Armed garda operation underway in Offaly town

Armed Garda units are patrolling the streets of Tullamore this weekend amid rising tensions in the town.

The gardaí are patrolling on foot to quell fears of a dispute between two rival families resulting in further incident during the course of a funeral over the weekend.

The patrols are seen as a preventative measure following the arrest of three people in relation to a violent incident earlier in the week.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the junction of Columcille Street and Harbour Street shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, August 27, where two groups of men were involved in an altercation.

Witnesses described those involved chasing each other in vehicles before the row spilled out onto the middle of the street.

The Offaly Express understands that some of those involved were armed with hammers and steel bars and that a vehicle was badly damaged during the ordeal.

Gardaí confirmed that three people were subsequently arrested and detained at Tullamore Garda Station in relation to the incident.