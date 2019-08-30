Irish and American barbershop quartets come together for Offaly concert

Celebrating their Irish Association of Barbershop Singers win in 2018, Lady Barbalade are partnering with world-famous quartet The Newfangled Four to bring their exciting of brand of singing to Birr Theatre on Wednesday, September 11.

The Newfangled Four are America's comedy sweethearts. They are currently ranked 6th in the world, and with their brilliant comedy combined with their sublime voices, these Californians are one of the best-loved Barbershop groups in the world.

The Birr stop on the Gold Rush Tour will feature Irish Champion chorus, Tone Cold Sober, and the award-winning Athlone A Cappella and is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

A workshop will also take place called Coaching Under Glass - an open Barbershop coaching event with The Newfangled Four coaching Tone Cold Sober and Athlone A Cappella.

There will be a one-hour coaching session with each group and a short audience participation.

To book the workshop or avail of the joint show/workshop discount please call Box Office 05791 22911 or visit www.birrtheatre.com.

Birr Theatre acknowledges the support of the Arts Council.