€1 million price tag slapped on Offaly petrol station

A busy Offaly petrol station is going up for sale by public auction as an investment opportunity.

The online auction takes place from 7am on September 24.

The Applegreen service station on main street, Tullamore, comes with a €950,000 price tag. The property comprises of a forecourt, petrol pumps and retail unit.

The site area extends to approximately 0.11 Hectares (0.27 acres) and is currently let to Petrogas Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Applegreen PLC.

That lease is valid until 2037 with a break option in 2032 and a rent review scheduled for 2022. The current rent is reserved at €95,000 per annum.