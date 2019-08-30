Two Offaly service stations shortlisted for national retail awards

Two Offaly service stations have been shortlisted for awards at Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer Awards, taking place on Wednesday, September 18 in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

This year, Offaly retailers feature strongly on the list of finalists, with Mangan’s Service Station Ltd, Edenderry being shortlisted in the Best Food to Go and Best Forecourt Facilities Categories and Barack Obama Plaza featuring in the Motorway Service Station Category.

Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer Gala Awards Dinner will take place on the evening of Wednesday, September 18, following Ireland’s Convenience Retailer Summit 2019, which will see nine globally renowned speakers take to the stage to discuss ‘What’s Next for Food-to-go’ – helping delegates better understand the major growth opportunities offered in this burgeoning industry.

All Awards finalists will be complimentary VIP Guests at the Gala Awards dinner as well as at the Summit, which also includes a major trade exhibition showcasing new technologies, innovations and support services. Any non-finalists wishing to attend either event can purchase tickets directly from the Awards organisers.

Bill Penton, Managing Director of Penton Exhibitions which organises the Awards and Summit, said:

“The awards have become an established focal point of the industry calendar and are widely recognised as a benchmark of retail success. We work in an extremely fast-paced, competitive environment and there are many great examples of retailers who are driving innovation in the sector and going the extra mile to provide excellent customer service. The awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise this great work."

"Many of our finalists form an integral part of their local community, providing an excellent range of products and services to customers around the clock and providing vital local employment. I would like to congratulate all the finalists and wish them the best of luck at the awards on September 18."