First details released for Culture Night 2019 in Offaly

Venues and public spaces across Offaly are once again opening their doors to host a programme of free entertainment for Culture Night 2019 on Friday, September 20.

Culture Night Offaly brings you a packed programme of events reflecting the cultural vibrancy within the county - a great night out for you, your friends and all the family.

The programme of activities in Offaly is now available to download at www.offaly.ie/arts.

Commenting on this year’s programme of events, Arts Officer, Sally O’Leary of Offaly County Council said: “We have been delighted by the enthusiasm of artists, venues, communities and organisations coming together to ensure that Culture Night 2019 is another night to remember. We hope this diverse range of high-quality events taking place in venues across the county will mean there is something for everyone to experience and enjoy.”

There will be events in Tullamore, Edenderry, Birr and Clara and our rural villages of Ballyboy, Clareen, Shannon Harbour and Boora.

Offaly’s creative and cultural sector comes alive with a showcase of art, music, talks, walks, theatre, film, poetry & dance.

Highlight events taking place across Offaly include:

CHORAL CAROUSEL at Áras an Chontae, Tullamore (4.00pm – 7.00pm) brings choirs of all ages, from all over the county together for just one night. From the energetic and wonderful young voices of youth and school choirs, to the accomplished voices of our workplace and community choirs. This is a unique opportunity to come and hear hundreds of beautiful singers share their joy of music and song.

ANTHROPOCENE ON THE ROCKS at J.J. Hough’s Singing Pub, Banagher (8.00pm till late), with an evening of film, sculpture and discussion around the subject of the Anthropocene - the current geological era of human induced planetary change. Alison Hough, lecturer in Environmental Law at Athlone Institute of Technology will launch the event and introduce the concept of the

Anthropocene, an era defined by the incredible and unprecedented impact of humans on the face of the planet and focusing on effects visible in the local Offaly area. Featuring Maeve Brennan’s recent film ‘Listening In The Dark’ and Sheila and Gerald Hough’ s experimental new film work, exploring the profound effects of Zebra Mussels on the local river Shannon ecosystem. In addition, a newly commissioned over-life-size Zebra Mussel sculpture by local marine entrepreneur Justine Conneely

which will be installed in the pub for the night. Humorously titled ‘Anthropocene on the Rocks’ (after a bitter-sweet cocktail which will also be available), the event will propose ways for us to survive this impending planetary ruination.

LOVE LIFE LESSONS SERIES at Edenderry Library (4.00pm - 5.15pm) is brought to you by broadcaster, producer and filmmaker Ann Marie Kelly who spent multiple weekly sessions with a group of day care residents at Ofalia House, Edenderry, in association with Anam Beo (Offaly’s arts, health & wellbeing organisation). These short films capture specific aspects of an older person's life - living with loneliness, dementia or physical illness. Ann Marie has worked in radio for over 20 years and her love of documentary has recently won her two Gold National IMRO Radio Awards for her work in interviewing people. She is broadcasting this series on Midlands 103 in her ‘Open Door’ programme with accompanying short video clips online.

MICHAEL BULFIN AT BOORA is a unique perspective on Boora, with an invitation to join artist, Michael Bulfin on a walk through its nature and landscape, focusing on his artwork ‘Sky Train’ and his creative response to Boora’s natural and industrial heritage. Bulfin is a renowned Irish artist with a body of work that constantly explores, interprets and defines facets of interconnectivity with the natural world. Lough Boora Discovery Park Visitor Centre (6.30pm - 8.00pm).

A SLICE OF SCRIPTS at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre (7.00 – 8.30pm) is hosted by Scripts mentor and acclaimed writer, Eugene O’Brien. Join the team at Scripts Ireland’s Playwriting Festival and observe the pitching of play ideas and developmental discussions. Enjoy an evening of conversation and culture and hear a sneak preview of new work from past Festival winners Sionnán NÍ Nualláin and Siobhan Donnellan.

HELLO, WHO’S CALLING? by the Harbour Theatre Company at McIntyre’s Pub, Shannon Harbour (9.00pm – 10.15pm) is a rehearsed reading of writer/artistic director, Eddie Alford’s comedy set in 1970s Ireland and Brighton It opens in a rural Irish post office where the postmistress listens to all the calls and interrupts as she feels fit. She knows everybody's business and is the front of all gossip. The action then moves to a Brighton telephone exchange where hilarious complaints and crossed

wires are the order of the day. Comic situations prevail due to communication, and the very lack of it.

Other events taking place this Culture Night include, tours at Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre (7.00pm & 7.30pm) following in the footsteps of Daniel E. Williams as he goes from stable boy to distillery manager to creating the whiskey which still bears his initials today. Poet, Eileen Casey’s ‘The Lost and Found Poetry Workshop’, Tullamore Library (6.30pm - 8.00pm); Amy Donlon from Fixation Dance Academy’s fun and energetic Contemporary, Hip Hop, Lyrical Contemporary, Musical Theatre, Commercial, House and Waacking workshop, Charleville Centre (4.30pm - 6.00pm); and Clara Musical Society entering its 50th year in musical theatre perform at the Friends Meeting (Quaker) House (8.00pm).

Rahan Comhaltas host Culture Night in the beautiful venue of Charleville Castle (8.00pm till late) with poet Roseanna Tyrell, Daltai Cultural Dance Group from Scoile Mhuire, Raskila Lithuanian Dance Group, Happy City Samba Band. Free tour of the castle from 7pm. Organised by Edenderry Historical Society, Ciaran Reilly marks the 100th anniversary of James ‘Ginger’ Moran’s (1889-1987):

From Croke Park to the Fight for Irish Freedom’ at Edenderry Parish Centre (8.00pm - 9.00pm). Join Louise O’ Brien for part talk/part exploration into her art practice with objects and artefacts, Edenderry Library (4.00pm – 5.00pm).

Traditional music sessions take place in Digan's Pub, Tullamore with Tullamore TradFest (9.30pm till late); Ballyboy CCÉ at Dan & Molly’s Pub, Ballyboy (9.00pm - 11.30pm); ‘Trad Night’ in Byrnes Bar, Edenderry, including music by Christy Dunne and Uncle Arthur (9.00pm till late); and Sean Ryan is joined by Galway based musicians Mick Crehan, Greg Cotter, Mary Flanagan and Mutz van Dijk at Leap Castle (8.00pm). Join Brian Kennedy and Jimmy Shortt at St Brendan’s RC Church (4.00pm –

5.30pm) and get a taste of over two hundred years of ecclesiastical connections in Birr as they recall the history, people and events in a walk along Wilmer Rd, John’s Place and John’s Mall. Organised by Birr Historical Society.

Culture Night has something for everyone. Pick up a brochure in your local library and at a wide range of venues across the county or go to www.culturenight.ie/offaly and Offaly Culture Night on Facebook. *Booking required for some events.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Offaly County Council.