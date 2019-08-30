Major Offaly company submits extension plans to council

One of Offaly's largest companies, Grant Engineering, has applied to Offaly County Council for planning permission this week.

The boiler company have lodged the extension plans to make additions and a number of alterations to their existing building at Crinkill, Birr.

The plans include the construction of a new two-storey office extension to the west and north of the existing offices.

The company also want permission to build a single-storey factory extension to the north of the existing facility.

The proposal includes all associated site works.

Offaly County Council is due to make a decision on the plans on September 5.