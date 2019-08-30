Permission granted for Bord na Mona wind farm testing in Offaly

Bord na Mona has been granted permission to continue testing wind farm capabilities on their land at Ballybeg Bog, Derryiron, Offaly, not far from the Yellow River.

The company can continue testing using a guyed wind monitoring mast on the lands for a further three years.

The 100m metre mast is testing the suitability of the company's adjacent lands for wind farm development.