Decision delayed on huge meat factory extension in Offaly

A decision on a large-scale extension to Banagher Chilling Ltd's existing facility in the town has been delayed by Offaly County Council.

The council's planners have requested further information from the company before making a final decision.

The proposal would see a 1,061 sq. metre extension constructed to include processing rooms, staff changing rooms and offices.

It would see the roof height increased by two metres.

The company is also seeking to construct a new food processing factory extending to almost 5,000 sq. metres with a part first floor of 2,299 sq. metres to include processing rooms, cold store, loading bay, chill rooms, plant rooms, staff changing rooms, staff canteen and administration offices.

External works as part of the plans would include staff car parking, service yards, a new public road entrance, widening of the existing public road, effluent treatment compound, water storage, gas storage tanks, truck wash bay, integrated constructed wetlands, security hut, electrical room and water treatment building.

It also includes associated site works and landscaping works on the site which extends to 19.6 hectares.