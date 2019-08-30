Up to date weather forecast for Electric Picnic in Stradbally

The latest weather forecast for Electric Picnic in Stradbally from Met Eireann is for mixed weather across the weekend with sunny spells at times but also showers and extended periods of rain.

The weather forecast for Electric Picnic in Stradbally for Friday is for rain at times throughout the afternoon with clearer skies this evening. However rain is expected throughout the night with extended periods of rain in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The weather forecast for Electric Picnic in Stradbally for Saturday is for it to be dry with sunny spells for much of the day however further showers are expected for a time in the evening. Temperatures will reach a high of 15 degrees during the day. According to Met Eireann, it is expected to be dry but cloudy at times on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The weather forecast for Electric Picnic for Sunday is for a dry day with a mix of sunny spells, cloudy skies and the odd passing shower. Temperatures will reach 14 degrees.