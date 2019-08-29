Five Offaly players named on Leinster U18 team to face Munster

Five Offaly-based players have been named in the Leinster Rugby U18 Girls squad to take on their Munster equivalents at Irish Independent Park on Saturday, August 31 at 1pm.

It is part of a doubleheader at the venue with the Leinster also taking on Munster later that day (KO 3pm) in the final round of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship regular season.

Tullamore RFC's Hannah Fox starts in the forwards, while three more Offaly players line up in the backline. Laura Carty from Edenderry plays at fullback, while Tullamore pair Rachel Conroy and Emma Kelly line up on the wing and at fly-half respectively.

Fellow Tullamore player Ciara Faulkner will start the day from the bench having been named among the replacements for Leinster.

The team are once again captained by No 8 Ellie Meade who is supported in the back row by Hannah Foxe and Erin King.

The front row consists of Naas RFC duo Rachel Murtagh and Katie Anne O’Neill with Oreoluwa Olateju.

Completing the pack will be Ivanna Dempsey and Dara Yore.

Katie Whelan comes in at scrum-half, replacing Beth Roberts, and will be partnered by Emma Kelly.

Kathryn Dempsey and Vicky Elms Kinlan make up the midfield partnership with Orla Hayes and Rachel Conroy on the wings.

Edenderry’s Laura Carty dons the number fifteen jersey, retaining her spot from last week’s win against Ulster.

The game will be live-streamed by Munster Rugby while updates are also available from the @LeinsterBranch Twitter account.

Leinster U18 Girls v Munster (31/08/2019)

15. Laura Carty (Edenderry RFC)

14. Rachel Conroy (Tullamore RFC)

13. Vicky Elms Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

12. Kathryn Dempsey (New Ross RFC)

11. Orla Hayes (Ashbourne)

10. Emma Kelly (Tullamore RFC)

9. Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy RFC)

1. Rachel Murtagh (Naas RFC)

2. Katie Anne O’Neill (Naas RFC)

3. Oreoluwa Olateju (Cill Dara RFC)

4. Ivanna Dempsey (Naas RFC)

5. Nina Hjalmers (Dundalk RFC)

6. Hannah Foxe (Tullamore RFC)

7. Erin King (Naas RFC)

8. Ellie Meade (Dundalk RFC) CAPTAIN

Replacements

16. Emily Slater (Arklow RFC)

17. Emily Jo White (North Meath RFC)

18. Megan Collis (Greystones RFC)

19. Ellen Murray (Naas RFC)

20. Beth Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

21. Ava Jenkins (Mullingar RFC)

22. Ciara Faulkner (Tullamore RFC)

23. Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC)