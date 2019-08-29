Charity walk to bring Alcatraz swimmer to Offaly

Canadian Liz Lambert is about to go on a walk - a long one - and she will be stopping off in Birr as she raises money for food charity Mary's Meals.

Liz and her partner Chris Howell will walk the length of Ireland starting from Malin Head, going all the way to Mizen Head - approximately 650 kilometres - to raise funds for the global school feeding charity to provide meals in Habitat Primary School in Mzuzu, Malawi.

Liz is used to lengthy trips. In 2018, she swam the distance from Alcatraz Island to the San Francisco shoreline to raise funds for the school in Malawi.

She's hoping to complete the walk in around 17 days, beginning August 30 to September 15, walking at least 10 hours a day through the Irish countryside.

To prepare, she's spent weekends walking around 30 to 50 kilometres to gain stamina. "It's not going to be a leisurely stroll," said Liz.

“The epic trek from Malin to Mizen will take almost one million steps! However, my challenges are minor compared to the kids at Habitat Primary," said Liz.

Mary’s Meals provides life change meals to impoverished children in some of the poorest communities in the world. It announced in August that it is now feeding an amazing 1,504,471 children every day in 2,358 schools in 18 countries around the globe.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of supporters from Ireland and worldwide, the number of hungry children receiving Mary’s Meals daily at school has risen by more than 5% (an additional 79,458 children) since January 2019.

Mary’s Meals works in partnership with thousands of local volunteers to provide the meals. The promise of a nutritious meal encourages children – who may otherwise be forced to work, beg or scavenge for food – to come to school and gain an education that can provide an escape route from poverty.

The scale of expansion is inspiring. Mary’s Meals began by feeding just 200 children in Malawi in 2002. Today, the figure for that country alone has reached 1,028,817. Even more remarkable is the fact that the average cost to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year is just €15.60.

Liz will walk through the following towns: Malin Head, Quigley’s Point, Derry, Strabane, Omagh, Enniskillen, Ballinamore, Mohill, Longford, Athlone, Birr, Nenagh, Limerick, Charleville, Millstreet, Ballingeary, Bantry, Mizen Head.

To donate to Liz’s appeal go to www.marysmeals.ca.