Banagher to Cloghan road to close for five days for works
Banagher to Cloghan road to close for five days for works
The R356 Banagher to Cloghan road will be closed from next Monday, September 2 for a period of five days to facilitate road improvement works.
Local traffic diversions will be in place.
These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads.
A map of the proposed road closure can be viewed on the council’s website, www.offaly.ie.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on