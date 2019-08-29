Edenderry charity to benefit from Cannonball finish line in town

THe Irish Cancer Society is the official charity for Cannonball but some ‘Little Wishes’ from Edenderry will also come true when the event rolls into town next Sunday, September 8, organisers have said.



Irish Cancer Society Ambassador and popular comedian Des Bishop got to grips with a Lamborghini Huracan along with Harrison Clarke (5) from Edenderry and Belle Walsh (5) to announce that the Irish Cancer Society is the official charity partner for Cannonball 2019.

Des is himself a cancer survivor and urged members of the public to show their support for the growing number of people being diagnosed with cancer in Ireland. When organisers of Cannonball learned of the fantastic work that Little Wishes do in the town of Edenderry, they were keen to help and to promote the charity so plans are in place now to make some local little wishes come true whilst the supercars are in town.

Cannonball founder Alan Bannon said: “I heard of the wonderful work that Little Wishes do in Edenderry and I have huge admiration and respect for them. I hope we can make some Little Wishes come true because that is really what Cannonball is all about.”

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 6 – 8 with over 190,000 people expected to line the streets all around Ireland.

Top mark cars including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley will blaze a trail through Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo, Meath this year with the spectacular finish line in Edenderry.

The route will take the event right through JKL Street with the finish line near the Court House at 6pm on Sunday, September 8. People are expected to start gathering in the town from around 4.30pm and are advised to park on the outskirts of the town as there will be parking restrictions and road closures in place on JKL Street from 3pm.

Organisers would like to clear all parked cars on JKL Street and the Court House Square by 12 noon on Sunday, September 8th and will appreciate if everyone can accommodate their request. The event will be over and the cars will be gone by 8pm.

Cannonball has already raised €1,016,000 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The Irish Cancer Society which funds lifesaving cancer research and a range of free support services for people affected by cancer.

Mark Mellett from the Irish Cancer Society, said, “More people are being diagnosed with cancer each year, which means more people need our help. With the help of supporters like Cannonball, we are determined to tackle this cancer problem head on and do everything we can to help as many cancer patients as possible. We are so grateful to Alan, the team at Cannonball and all participants for choosing to support everyone affected by cancer this year.”

Spectators will get up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. The notorious NYPD, German Polizei, The Pope and colourful Cannonballers in crazy costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out.

Cannonball is the brainchild of Kildare businessman Alan Bannon. The benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. Edenderry Chamber of Commerce approached Cannonball last year and were delighted when Alan Bannon gave the green light to Edenderry for the overall finish line.

See www.cannonball.ie for further details, routes and events.