Tractor tyres stolen from property in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of farm machinery tyres from a property in Offaly.

The tractor tyres were stolen from a premises at the Derries, just outside Edenderry, not far from the county's border with Kildare.

It is believed the theft took place overnight on Wednesday, August 21.

The theft was discovered by the owner at 10.30am on Thursday morning, August 22.

If you can help gardaí with this investigation, contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.