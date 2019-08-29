Gardaí investigate criminal damage at Offaly business premises

Gardaí are investigating a case of criminal damage at a business premises in Edenderry. 

The alleged incident occurred at the Downshire Shopping Centre in Edenderry where a window was smashed.

It happened between 10pm on Thursday, August 22 and 11am on Friday, August 23.

Anyone with information can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.