Gardaí investigate criminal damage at Offaly business premises
Gardaí are investigating a case of criminal damage at a business premises in Edenderry.
The alleged incident occurred at the Downshire Shopping Centre in Edenderry where a window was smashed.
It happened between 10pm on Thursday, August 22 and 11am on Friday, August 23.
Anyone with information can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.
