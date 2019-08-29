Three people hospitalised after serious assault incident in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating a number of assaults that occurred in one day in Edenderry.

The assaults occurred on Sunday, August 18. It's understood all of the assaults occurred in the vicinity of JKL Street.

Three individuals were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with minor injuries as a result of the incidents.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have been made in relation to these attacks but said investigations were ongoing.

Separately, gardaí in Edenderry are investigating a case of minor assault on foot of an altercation between two men at 7pm on Wednesday, August 21.

Anyone with information on either incident can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.