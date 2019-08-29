Offaly campaign aims to tackle dashboard dining litter problem

Team Tullamore, which consists of Offaly County Council, Tullamore Tidy Towns and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce, is calling on all businesses in Tullamore to encourage their patrons to take responsibility for their take away cups and packaging items.

"On every road into and out of Tullamore and around the footpaths, there is an increasing amount of littering, with disposable cups, plastic bottles, chip bags and wrappers to name a few, being thrown from cars. Most of the litter is non-biodegradable and will remain in the ditches for years," the group noted.

The aim of this initiative is to encourage any pub, café or restaurant which serves takeaway food and packaging to request their customers to be more environmentally responsible.

Team Tullamore will be visiting all premises over the coming days to speak with the managers and explain the seriousness of the issue with them and ask them to display a window sticker in a prominent place for their customers.