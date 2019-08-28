Latest weather forecast for Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally

The latest weather forecast for the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally is for some mixed weather with the risk of thunderstorms on Friday.

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for Stradbally for the Electric Picnic for Friday is for periods of rain throughout the day with heavier spells later in the morning and in the early afternoon. There will be further periods of rain throughout Friday evening and into the night.

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for Stradbally for the Electric Picnic for Saturday is for extended periods of rain in the early hours of the morning with 9mm of rain currently forecast between 1am and 7am.

However the forecast for the rest of Saturday is much more promising with sunny spells and just a passing shower during the rest of the morning, afternoon, evening and into the night.

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for Stradbally for the Electric Picnic for Sunday is for the weather to remain dry with showers forecast for the latter stages of the festival.