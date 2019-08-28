Teenager injured in Offaly road crash

A teenage boy sustained minor injuries when he was struck by a car on Daingean's Main Street last weekend.

Gardaí responded to the traffic collision at 8.15pm on Saturday, August 24.

The young man in his early teens who was knocked from a bicycle was taken to Tullamore hospital as a precaution.

It's understood he sustained only minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.