Teenager injured in Offaly road crash
A teenage boy sustained minor injuries when he was struck by a car on Daingean's Main Street last weekend.
Gardaí responded to the traffic collision at 8.15pm on Saturday, August 24.
The young man in his early teens who was knocked from a bicycle was taken to Tullamore hospital as a precaution.
It's understood he sustained only minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.
