IFA says it will oppose a 'court order by meat factories looking to jail farmers'

The IFA has said it will oppose "a court order by meat factories looking to jail farmers."

In a statement the IFA said it "understands that meat factories will seek to obtain attachment and committal order in the High Court this afternoon against farmers who are protesting at meat plants.

"IFA is in the High Court and will be opposing this application."

"Beef farmers are frustrated and angry, hauling them before the courts will solve nothing," said IFA President, Joe Healy.

“We have instructed our legal team to fully oppose this application to allow time to see if a resolution can be found,” he said.

At Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, a blockade of trucks is lining the entrance to the factory.

It has been confirmed that Dawn Meats is one of the companies seeking a commits order from the High Court seeking to implement the injunctions to halt the protests.