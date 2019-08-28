Twitter reacts to surprise appointment of Michael Fennelly as Offaly manager

Twitter reacts to surprise appointment of Michael Fennelly as Offaly manager

Offaly hurling supporters and the wider hurling community around the country have been reacting to the announcement of Michael Fennelly as the Offaly senior hurling manager.

The county board announced that eight-time All-Ireland winner Fennelly was the recommendation of their selection committee and that he would take up the role on a two-year term. 

There has been a largely positive reaction to the appointment given the Ballyhale's man education in sports performance and leadership. 